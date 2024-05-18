Independent TV
Chinese zoo paints dogs black-and-white to look like pandas
A Chinese zoo that compensated for not being given any giant pandas has become a laughing stock after colouring two Chow Chow dogs black and white to make them look like pandas.
The hilarious video of the panda-like dogs on display at the Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province has actually made them incredibly popular with visitors.
Local media confirmed that the dogs had been dyed to give them a panda-like appearance.
A spokesman for Taizhou Zoo added that they had purchased the dogs because they were not allowed to have any real pandas, and those on show were in fact a pair of Chow Chows.
