Dolly Parton’s niece reveals which Welsh town singer’s roots traced to

Dolly Parton's ancestry can be traced to a town in North Wales, her niece has revealed.

The Tennessee-born country music legend’s roots hail from Conwy, a riverside town, Jada Star said.

Star previously claimed in an interview that her aunt had traced her ancestry to the Welsh valleys for a TV documentary that will be released next year.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, 17 May, Star said: "Genealogy helps unite us and kind of helps expand the world for us from where we are to where we came from."