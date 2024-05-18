The Israeli military released footage on Saturday 18 May claiming to show humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip through the US-built floating pier which came into operation this week.

Videos show packages being moved onto trucks ahead of their delivery.

The Israel Defense Forces and the White House said about 300 pallets of aid were taken into the enclave for distribution on Friday.

The shipment is the first in an operation that American military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day, all while Israel presses in on the southern city of Rafah in its seven-month offensive against Hamas.