Dune: Prophecy trailer gives fans first look at female-led TV series

A new trailer for the Dune: Prophecy series offers fans a first look at a female-led TV show set 10,000 years before the birth of Timothee Chalamet's character Paul Atreides from the film franchise.

The Max series, starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, and Jessica Barden among others, is inspired by Brian Herbert - who is executive producer - and Kevin J Anderson’s novel Sisterhood Of Dune.

It will have six episodes and is due for release in the autumn.