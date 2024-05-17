Ed Sheeran turns up at students’ music studio to give surprise performance

Ed Sheeran has shocked a group of music students in Sheffield when he turned up at their college to give an impromptu performance on Thursday, 16 May.

The Grammy-winning musician, 33, walked into The Sheffield College as student Lol Bailey, 19, was performing his best-selling hit "Shape of You" in the drama and music theatre.

Sheeran performed his own rendition of the track as well as "Castle On The Hill"; both songs are from his 2017 record Divide.

He also played the acoustic guitar as students freestyled rap lyrics.