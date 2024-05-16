First full Wicked trailer sees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo singing

Fans have been given a new glimpse at the new Wicked film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in a full-length trailer released on Wednesday, 15 May.

The three-and-a-half minute long teaser clip also gave fans a first look at Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

Grande and Erivo are heard giving renditions of beloved songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” from the popular musical.

Wicked will be split into two parts; the first will be released in November 2023 and the second landing in 2025.