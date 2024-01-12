Ariana Grande refers to Wicked romance furore in new comeback single

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande has addressed media speculation about her divorce and ensuing relationship with herWicked co-star in her long-awaited new single.

The singer and actor, 30, released “yes, and?” on Friday (12 January), days after teasing its drop on social media. Grande incorporates elements of Nineties house music in the three-and-a-half-minute track, in which she delivers lyrics about paying little attention to the opinions of others.

“Yes… and? Say that s*** with your chest,” Grande sings, before advising listeners to “be your own f***ing best friend”.

One of the song’s most notable lines, though, seemingly refers to the commentary on her romantic life . The “Into You” vocalist’s love life has been a subject of significant media attention in the last year following the breakdown of her marriage to Dalton Gomez in January 2023 and her subsequent relationship with Ethan Slater.

The pointed lyric goes: “Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?”

Grande’s romantic connection to Slater was first reported in July. The pair met on the set of the forthcoming Wicked film, in which Grande plays Glinda, while Slater plays Boq.

Before announcing their relationship, Spongebob Musical star Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay in July after four years of marriage. They share one son, born in 2022.

Elsewhere in the track, Grande also takes aim at remarks made about her appearance. She sings: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply.”

In response to the track’s release, fans of the two-time Grammy Award winner have praised her new sound, as well as her “empowering” lyrics.

“ARIANA MADE A F***ING SMASH YALL OHMYGOD THIS IS GENUINELY DANCE POP PERFECTION,” an excited fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Ariana Grande has released a new single titled ‘yes, and?’ (Katia Temkin)

Another supporter noted that the single’s departure from her previous sounds has made the anticipation for her next album greater, writing: “yes, and? just made me so excited about Ariana’s album. like OH we doing something NEWWW.”

“Ariana exploring new creative sounds while still maintaining her signature vibe and style all while her vocals sound the most healthy they’ve ever been,” concurred a different X/Twitter user. “Another win in the books.”

Grande first announced that she’ll be releasing new music on Sunday (7 January) after months of speculation. “yes, and” marks her first major release since 2020 when she released her sixth album, Positions.

The R&B-influenced project included singles such as “Positions”, “34+35” and “POV”. You can read The Independent’s review of the album here.