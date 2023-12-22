Ariana Grande honours boyfriend Ethan Slater with special Christmas decoration

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ariana Grande gave a subtle nod to her new beau with a poignant Christmas decoration.

On 21 December, the “7 Rings” singer took to Instagram to sprinkle her holiday spirit online with a slideshow of festive photos. In one image, eagle-eyed viewers could spot a special item she picked, paying tribute to her partner Ethan Slater. Amid an array of shimmery globes, a Spam ornament was hung on bright green garland.

Though Grande may be one to indulge in the salty snack, the Spam container was more likely placed on the Christmas wall to pay tribute to Slater, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical Spamalot. Recently, the Grammy winner has been spotted in the audience of the 2005 musical rendition of The Holy Grail and Monty Python.

On 31 October, Grande, 30, enjoyed a night out at the theatre to watch The Spongebob Musical star take on his role as Prince Herbert, “The Historian.” The “Thank U, Next” vocalist appeared to have enjoyed herself as she was spotted exiting the show with a paper crown, consumed by laughter.

Grande and Slater, 31, first sparked romance rumours back in July. The two were introduced while filming the Wicked film adaptation in which Grande assumes the role of Glinda, and Slater plays Boq. When speculation first surfaced, Slater was in the midst of a divorce from his former partner Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. On 17 July, Grande and her previous husband, Dalton Gomez, announced their separation.

While the theatre enthusiasts built their connection off-screen and in between takes, the duo simultaneously kept their relationship under wraps. They weren’t seen together in public until September, a month before Grande’s divorce was finalised. TMZ caught the “Dangerous Woman” creator with Slater at Disneyland in Los Angeles. But they weren’t alone – they had friends with them too.

“They went with a big group of friends as well [as] her mom and brother,” a source speaking to People said at the time. “All of her friends love him.” Additionally, the insider noted how Grande and Slater were “really happy and really good together”.

A close friend told People: “While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public.”

“They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private,” they added.

Since then, the two have been more willing to go public with their relationship, though they haven’t walked a red carpet together yet. TMZ caught the couple once again on 21 October. The Wicked co-stars were seen having dinner together at Manhattan’s MO Lounge inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. According to the outlet, the couple talked for hours, sitting at a private table in the back corner.

Grande’s separation from Gomez allegedly began on 20 February. What’s more, they supposedly started experiencing long-distance issues when she went to London to film Wicked.

But despite any ill will that may have come about, the stars were said to have conducted their divorce proceedings with care and respect for one another.

“Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton,” one source said to People in September after Gomez filed a response in court. “During their marriage, he was her number one fan.”