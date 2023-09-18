Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce after two years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

The “Positions” singer, 30, reportedly filed for divorce from the luxury real estate agent, 28, on Monday, and Gomez immediately after filed a response, according to People.

The divorce filings come after news of the couple’s separation circulated in July, with a source telling the outlet that the couple was “taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately”.

The source called their uncoupling “kind and patient” and noted: “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process.” The couple separated on 20 February of this year to the surprise of many. But according to insiders, it was a long time coming.

Their marriage allegedly “didn’t work” once the Grammy winner began to film for Wicked in London, and their relationship became long-distance. The insider stressed that the separation was nothing but amicable, and that “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton”. “During their marriage, he was her number one fan,” they alleged.

The former couple began dating in January 2020 and continued to navigate their relationship through the early days of the pandemic. By the time May rolled around that year, Grande introduced Gomez to fans in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U.” They announced their engagement in December 2020, and later tied the knot in an intimate, at-home ceremony on 15 May 2021.

Although the pair kept their relationship private, Grande made it a point to celebrate their wedding anniversary. On their second anniversary, the pop star shared a picture of their wedding day, writing beside it: “I love him so.”

Following news of their separation, it was also revealed that Grande was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Slater was also reportedly separated from his wife and high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with who he welcomed a son in August 2022.

Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, but the timelines of both separations and their relationship have raised some eyebrows, with Jay fueling these speculations when she spoke with Page Six. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told the outlet. “My family is just collateral damage.”

A close family friend told People that the rumours couldn’t be further from the truth: “Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.”

“They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved,” another source added to the outlet. “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private.”

The “thank u, next” singer is set to star as Glinda, and Slater will be playing Boq in the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked. The story will be separated into two movies, and the production already began filming in 2022, although amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA, filming has come to a halt and it is unknown when it will pick back up again.