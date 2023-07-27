Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande’s rumoured boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay.

The 31-year-old American actor filed the court documents in New York City on Wednesday (26 July), according to US publication TMZ.

So far, the details of the reason for the reported split has not been addressed by either party.

The Independent has contacted Slater and Grande’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, after news broke that Grande had ended her relationship with her husband, Dalton Gomez, reports soon surfaced that she was romantically linked to her Wicked cast member, Slater.

Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later.

They were married during an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

Three days after it was announced that the “Thank U, Next” singer and Gomez were separated, a report from People confirmed that Grande was in a relationship with Slater.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told the outlet. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

(Getty Images)

Another source told Entertainment Tonight: “Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun. They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Slater reportedly separated from his wife before his relationship with Grande began.

However, according to Page Six, it appeared that Slater’s wife was “completely blindsided” by reports that Slater is dating Grande.

Earlier this month, TMZ claimed that Jay is “devastated her family’s been torn apart” and she is also “upset” that their young son “won’t have both his mom and dad around constantly”.

Sources told the outlet that the parents “aren’t on good terms” and noted that Grande used to hang out with both Slater and Jay when they were still together.