A Hollywood stunt performer set himself alight at a recent strike rally.

Mike Massa, who body doubled for Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, appeared on stage during the SAG-AFTRA protests on Monday 24 July.

He is seen holding a placard as flames rise from his blazer and trouser leg.

Massa then raises his arms as the audience cheers him on.

“We are tired of being burned,” fellow stunt actor Elena Sanchez wrote, calling out the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), as she shared the footage on social media.