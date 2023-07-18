Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

On Monday 17 July, TMZ was the first to report that the “7 Rings” singer and the 27-year-old real estate broker have been separated since January and are “heading toward divorce”. The news comes just days after Grande, 30, was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships over the weekend.

The two reportedly ​​tried to reconcile their marriage “a few months back,” but they’ve been “having problems” since before Grande began filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked in London.

One source told People that Grande and Gomez “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since their separation.

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” another source told Page Six. “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer publicly celebrated the couple’s second wedding anniversary in May with a social media tribute. Grande shared a photo of the two kissing from their wedding ceremony alongside the number “two” – their years as husband and wife – with a heart and “3.5 together” to represent their years as a couple. “I love him so,” Grande wrote.

However, the last time Grande was seen wearing her wedding band in public was last April at her Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum’s London concert.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later. They were married during an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

“It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” a representative for the singer told People at the time.

Prior to her 2021 nuptials, Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. However, they called off their engagement in October 2018 after just five months together.

The Victorious star also dated Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. The late rapper died in September that year from an accidental overdose at age 26.

The Independent has contacted Ariana Grande’s representatives for comment.