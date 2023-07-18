Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: A complete timeline of their relationship

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

On Monday (17 July), TMZ reported that the “7 Rings” singer and the 27-year-old real estate broker have separated and are “heading toward divorce”. The news comes just days after Grande, 30, was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships in London over the weekend.

The couple have reportedly been “having problems” since before Grande began filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked in London, with one source telling People that the pair are now working on their “friendship”.

Prior to her 2021 nuptials, Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. However, they called off their engagement in October 2018 after just five months together. The Victorious star also dated Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. The late rapper died in September of that year from an accidental overdose at age 26.

February 2020: Pair spotted together as rumours of romance surface

The couple were first seen together in February 2020, before deciding to quarantine together in March during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, a source told People that the singer was quarantining with a group of people, which included Gomez, and that they had been “hanging out for a couple of months”. Find out everything you need to know about Dalton Gomez here.

May 2020: Relationship confirmed as Gomez appears in “Stuck With U” music video

Dalton Gomez appears in ‘Stuck With U’ (Stuck With U)

In Grande’s lockdown song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”, Gomez made a cameo in the visual, in which he was seen hugging, kissing and dancing with the singer at the end of the video, seemingly confirming their relationship.

June 2020: Couple go Instagram official

Ahead of her 27th birthday, Grande shared a carousel post on Instagram that included snaps with Gomez.

August 2020: Grande writes “i love u” to Gomez on his birthday

Celebrating Gomez’s birthday, Grande shared a picture of the couple, writing: “Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days. i love u.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (@arianagrande via Instagram)

December 2020: Couple announce engagement

Posting a photo of her dual-stone engagement ring, which was designed by the property broker and featured a diamond and a pearl, Grande confirmed her engagement.

April 2021: Grande gushes over fiance

Grande gushed over her fiancé in April 2021, writing via Instagram: “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

May 2021: Grande and Gomez wed in a secret ceremony in California

News broke in May 2021 that Grande and Gomez had secretly wed in an intimate wedding at her California home.

“They got married,” her rep confirmed to People at the time. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Both of Grande’s parents walked her down the aisle, US Vogue reported.

Later that month, Grande shared photos of the ceremony, in which she wore a custom lily white Vera Wang gown, with a plunging back and sculpted neckline, while Gomez wore a classic black Tom Ford suit.

In July, they celebrated their honeymoon with a trip to Amsterdam, where they took a boat ride and posed for a photo while sitting in a pair of huge wooden clogs.

August 2021: Grande calls Gomez her ‘best friend’

In another birthday tribute to Gomez, the “Thank U, Next” singer wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend!!!!”

January 2023: Rumours of relationship issues surface

Sources told PageSix in July 2023 that Gomez visited Grande in London in January 2023 while she was filming Wicked in an effort to mend their apparent relationship issues.

May 2023: Couple celebrate two years of marriage

Grande celebrated the couple’s second wedding anniversary in May via her Instagram story and shared a photo of the two kissing from their wedding ceremony with the number “two” – their years as husband and wife – adding “(3.5 [years] together!!!) i love him so”.

July 2023: Couple reportedly split

On Monday 17 July, TMZ was the first to report that the “7 Rings” singer and the 27-year-old real estate broker have separated and are “heading toward divorce”.

One source told People that Grande and Gomez “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since their separation.

Grande nor Gomez are yet to address the reports, and representatives of Grande have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.