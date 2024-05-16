South Park’s Cartman introduced to Ozempic in special episode

South Park character Eric Cartman will be introduced to Ozempic in the show’s next special, a trailer has revealed.

The Paramount+ show will parody the weight loss drug craze, showing the character being told by a doctor he needs to take semaglutide - the diabetes medication sold by the brand Ozempic.

Cartman is denied access to the drug, and so embarks on scientific experiments with Kyle, Stan, Butters and Kenny.

Injections, sold under brand names such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus, are intended for people with type 2 diabetes but celebrities have admitted to taking the medication for off-label weight-loss purposes.