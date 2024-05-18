Jess Phillips has revealed Sir Keir Starmer told her to “f*** off” when she expressed sympathy for Rishi Sunak.

During an appearance on Have I Got News for You on Friday 17 May, the Labour MP was asked if Sir Keir “is as much of a laugh as he seems” by host Jason Manford.

“He is funnier than Rishi Sunak, he told me to f*** off the other day,” Ms Phillips explained.

“I was showing a level of sympathy to Rishi Sunak. I was starting to feel sorry for him - and he was like ‘oh f*** off Jess’”.

Her anecdote drew laughter and applause from the audience.