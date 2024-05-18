Moment Oxford United promoted back to Championship after 25 years

Oxford United have been promoted to the Championship after a 2-0 win against Bolton at the League One playoff in Wembley.

The promotion is the first in 25 years for the team.

Fans captured the electric moment when Oxford made their winning goal. From the stands, people were screaming, cheering, and jumping with joy.

After the win, scorer Josh Murphy told Sky Sports: “I don’t think anyone expected this. I am lost for words. We have just played amazingly and are in the Championship now.”