Sir Paul McCartney shared a sweet moment with his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, in a TikTok video posted as he became the first billionaire musician from the UK.

According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, the 81-year-old Beatles star's fortune rose by £50m to hit the £1bn figure.

It came after his 2023 Got Back Tour, the increase in the value of his back catalogue, and Beyonce covering his band’s song Blackbird on her latest album Cowboy Carter.

Sir Paul was listed in the musician top spot in 2022 – when his fortune was put at £865m.