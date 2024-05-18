Scottie Scheffler admits ‘head still spinning’ as he speaks after being arrested

Scottie Scheffler admitted his “head was still spinning” as he spoke to reporters after his arrest.

The Masters champion was detained by police on Friday morning (17 May) on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

In the space of four hours, the top-ranked golfer was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club and made his 10:08am second-round tee time.