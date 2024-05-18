Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:19
Moment jealous prom night killer arrested after attacking teenager with zombie knife
Police have released footage of the moment Patrick Sharp-Meade was arrested after stabbing to death Kajetan Migdal on his prom night.
Sharp-Meade, 20, of Cutty’s Lane in Stevenage, was jailed for life on Friday 17 May.
He attacked 18-year-old Kajetan, who had appeared on BBC TV’s The Greatest Dancer, on the evening of Friday 27 May 2022.
Wearing a balaclava and carrying a large zombie knife concealed down his trousers, Sharp-Meade confronted the boys believing they were the group he had heard talking to his ex-girlfriend when she had phoned whilst on her way to his flat a few minutes earlier.
After asking Kajetan if he was “from these ends”, Sharp-Meade then pulled out the knife and stabbed him, delivering a fatal wound to the heart.
Kajetan died in hospital in the early hours of the next morning.
