Alison Hammond wears jewel on ring finger as she addresses engagement rumours
Alison Hammond addressed engagement rumours as she was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger during Friday's episode of This Morning (17 May).
The TV presenter, 49, was seen wearing the jewellery after reports she has entered into a new relationship.
Glancing at her iPad as she sat down to read entertainment headlines with Dermot O'Leary, Hammond exclaimed: "Oh my god apparently I am engaged?" before clarifying her relationship status.
"It is just a cheap ring from Primark. It's nice isn't it," she added.
