Jake Gyllenhaal jokes about why it was 'so great' to work with Conor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal name-dropped Conor McGregor in his Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue, joking that he always said it was “so great” to work with the UFC star on Road House because he was “scared he was nearby”.

Gyllenhaal, 43, hosted the finale of season 49 and began by suggesting that it was a “classic” number, even if it won’t be as memorable as season 50.

“Also, 49 is the number of times Conor McGregor accidentally punched me during Road House,” he added.

“People ask me what it’s like to work with Conor, and I always say, ‘Oh, so great!’ Because I’m scared he’s nearby.”