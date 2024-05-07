Stephen Mulhern addressed Josie Gibson relationship rumours as This Morning went off the air on Tuesday 7 May.

The TV presenter, 47, spoke to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about the release of his new book, before the pair put him on the spot.

Gibson and Mulhern were both part of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale last month and were snapped holding hands on set, sparking suggestions of a relationship.

“Listen, she didn’t turn up to rehearsals. I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it, finito,” Mulhern said, when quizzed about the photo.

However, Shephard and Deeley appeared unconvinced, teasing Mulhern as This Morning went off the air.