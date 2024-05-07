Lily Allen reveals why she resented ‘mean’ Elton John for years

Lily Allen has opened up about how she “resented” Sir Elton John after they parted ways in the music industry.

The 39-year-old was managed by Sir Elton in the early days of her music career.

“He would call me once every couple of weeks to check in and say hi and make sure I was okay,” the singer explained on her BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me?

“And there were some times in that period where I wasn’t okay.”

Describing how she eventually left his company, the singer explained how she wrote a “vulnerable” letter telling Sir Elton all about her sobriety, but got no response.

She then revealed how she found the letter in her suitcase and had forgotten to send it to him.