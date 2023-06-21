‘What in the wingardium leviosa?’: Emma Watson stuns fans with ‘levitating’ dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Watson fans have been left confused by her latest fashion statement.

The actor, 33, who is best known for starring as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film adaptations, shared a photo to Instagram on Monday (19 June), in which she posed with her brother Alex Watson.

The pair wore matching powder blue outfits, but it was the Little Women star’s dress that caught fans’ attention. Followers were puzzled over whether the dress was “floating” or “hanging” from her ears.

The dress, taken from Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s Spring Summer 2023 collection, is in fact structured with wiring to create a pointed 3D illusion on the bodice, with the rest of the fabric draped across the legs, giving the appearance of magically levitating.

“What in the wingardium leviosa is that dress,” wrote one fan in the comments, referring to the Harry Potter spell used to make objects levitate.

Another added: “This dress is defying physics”.

One fan pleaded for others to explain the dress’s design, commenting: “Someone make the dress make sense pls.”

“The dress looks like it’s floating. I’m trying to understand,” remarked another.

“How is that dress on your body? Hanging from your ears?”

Someone else, alluding to Harry Potter, wrote: “This is the most hogwarty dress ever!”

Loewe is known for pushing the boundaries of “proportion play” – using structural illusions to create unique silhouettes.

The brand has been responsible for other major moments in pop cultural fashion this year. The fashion house was behind the custom diamante jumpsuit worn by Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour, which sees the placement of two glove-like hands over her breasts and crotch.

Loewe also dressed Rihanna in all red for the Super Bowl half-time show back in February, where the artist announced she was expecting her second child with partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Watson and her brother used the photo opportunity to promote their newly launched business venture, a luxury “carbon neutral” gin brand named Renais Gin, as the pair posed alongside a bottle the alcohol.

“With a heart full of warmth and nostalgia, I am thrilled to introduce - Renais Gin @renaisspirits,” Watson wrote on Instagram in April.

“It is an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine these past 30 years. Renais Gin is our love letter to Chablis; a carbon-neutral product, lovingly made from upcycled wine grapes.”

In her Instagram bio, Watson describes her job title at the company as “Grand Duchess of Ginspiration”.