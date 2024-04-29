Love Island winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan announce engagement

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Winter Love Island 2023 victors Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have announced their engagement, 13 months after winning the ITV show.

The reality stars are only the second winning couple in Love Island’s history to get engaged, after 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were married in 2019.

Fagan announced his engagement to Harrinanan in a social media post, which showed him getting down on one knee in a rowing boat.

Harrinanan and Fagan were both dressed in white and celebrated the special moment with a bottle of champagne.

Writing on Instagram, Fagan said: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan. Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you.

“I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Love Island stars from various seasons commented on Fagan’s post to express their joy at the news, including Tasha Ghouri, Toby Aromolaran, Indiyah Polak, Liam Reardon and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

“AHHHH!!!!! this is beautiful, congratulations to two amazing people,” said Ghouri. “This made me smile today guys. So happy for you both,” added Reardon.

The Love Island series nine winners started their relationship during the Casa Amor section of the show, which sees contestants “tested” with days away from their partner, all while surrounded by new “bombshell” contestants.

Fagan opted to leave his original partner, Olivia Hawkins, to recouple with Harrinanan. The pair quickly won over viewers and secured first place in the series finale with 44 per cent of the vote.

The engagement comes after Harrinanan and Fagan revealed last year they hadn’t received as many opportunities as they’d expected after leaving the Love Island villa as winners.

“People have asked us ‘why did you never get daytime TV when you came out the villa?’” Fagan said in a YouTube video . “‘Why did you never do photoshoots in the tabloids?’ And the answer is, we don’t know. We have no answer to that. We don’t really know why all previous Love Island winners before us, and after us, got opportunities.”

Fagan said there was “no justification” for the lack of interest in them as a couple, with Harrinanan adding all they’d done since leaving the show was spend time together.

“That’s the most important thing to us,” Fagan said.