Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:57
Former Love Island winners say they haven’t had many opportunities since show
Former Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have claimed they haven’t had many opportunities since winning the show.
The couple, who have recently moved in together, were crowned winners of the season nine winter version of the reality show.
Addressing fans on their YouTube page, the couple said they are “really happy” with their relationship. When asked by a fan why they haven’t had the same opportunities as other Love Island winners, Fagan said: “We can’t explain why, we are just not favorited.”
He added: “Maybe we are not what they wanted to see Love Island winners be. We don’t cause drama.”
Up next
06:12
Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops fights deportation
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:53
Trump indicted in Georgia over bid to reverse 2020 election loss
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:50
How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood
01:10
Firefighters battle to contain Tenerife wildfire
00:31
Watch Eric Adams’s unexpected reason for extending NYC outdoor dining
01:31
Wallaby on the loose gives police 40-minute run around in Arizona
00:46
Arsonist accidentally sets himself on fire at children’s play centre
00:26
Ella Toone’s family celebrate as she scores in World Cup semi-final
00:31
Sarina Wiegman reacts after leading England to World Cup final
00:45
Emotional Lucy Bronze tears up after World Cup semi-final win
00:27
Australian fans sob as Lionesses reach World Cup final
00:52
Asian Hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden
00:53
Huge crocodile lurks metres behind oblivious fisherman in Australia
00:32
Bear helped across road by California highway patrol
00:23
Catastrophic wildfire ravages homes in Saint-Andre
00:52
Asian Hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden
00:53
Shirtless Florida man demanding refund throws rocks inside McDonald’s
00:23
Mountain lion chased from California garden by fearless family dog
01:45
Harry appears in new Netflix trailer for Invictus Games documentary
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09