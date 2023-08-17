Former Love Island winners say they haven’t had many opportunities since show

Former Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have claimed they haven’t had many opportunities since winning the show.

The couple, who have recently moved in together, were crowned winners of the season nine winter version of the reality show.

Addressing fans on their YouTube page, the couple said they are “really happy” with their relationship. When asked by a fan why they haven’t had the same opportunities as other Love Island winners, Fagan said: “We can’t explain why, we are just not favorited.”

He added: “Maybe we are not what they wanted to see Love Island winners be. We don’t cause drama.”