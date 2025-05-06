Surprise GTA 6 trailer drops - and reveals new game details after delay announcement

A surprise second Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer has been released following Rockstar Games' announcement that the highly-anticipated game's release will be delayed until May 2026.

Featuring clips of protagonists Jason and Lucia, the teaser's description reads: "When an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

It gives fans a first glimpse of the new game since December 2023, when the first trailer was released.