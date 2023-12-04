The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been released earlier than expected by Rockstar Games following a leak.

Fans of the GTA franchise have been desperate for a new game for many years, as GTA V turned a decade old in September and news on a sequel has been extremely scarce.

Until last month, the new title was only rumoured.

But that all changed when Rockstar publicly announced it will be celebrating 25 years as a game developer in December 2023 and also dropping a trailer for GTA 6.

That first teaser - which has no doubt been years in the making - was due to be shared on Tuesday 5 December, but it arrived on Monday after a leak spread on social media.