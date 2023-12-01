GTA 6: Everything we know and don’t know ahead of trailer release from Rockstar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grand Theft Auto V turned ten years old in September and since then news on a sequel has been extremely scarce. There was a footage leak back in August 2022 but for the most part, at least publicly, Rockstar Games have mostly just been updating the hugely successful Grand Theft Auto Online.

Finally though, there is news. On Wednesday 8 November, Rockstar publicly announced it will be celebrating 25 years as a game developer in December 2023 and also dropping a new trailer for the GTA sequel.

When will the trailer for the new GTA be released?

All we know definitely is December 2023 but there is speculation it could be the biggest reveal from the Video game Awards on December 7. Rockstar do have a precedent for non-conformity when it comes to industry-wide events - having shunned E3 years before everyone else - so equally it would not be a surprise if this did not happen.

What do we know?

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, Rockstar wrote ‘Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.’

The statement continues: ‘In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment…’

Then buried among the sincere statement was this lowkey info drop:

‘We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.’

What do we not know?

The statement did not include any details on if the game will be called GTA 6 or if it will have a geographical based title similar to Vice City and San Andreas. There was also no mention of time-frame. Based on the previous GTA rollout over 10 years ago, we got our first look at the game in late 2011 and it launched just under two years later in September 2013.

Grand Theft Auto trailer

When will GTA 6 be released?

It’s unlikely we will get a new Grand Theft Auto before 2025 (at the earliest) but more info will surely become available in the coming months after the trailer drops and more info becomes public.