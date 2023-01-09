Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are gearing up for the return of Love Island’s winter edition.

The latest season of the hit ITV reality dating show will arrive on screens on 16 January.

This is the second time that Love Island is airing a winter series, following on from the 2020 season, which was won by Paige and Finn.

Ahead of the show’s return, ITV have announced the first batch of singletons looking for love this year. You can find a full list of this year’s contestants here.

Among the islanders is Olivia Hawkins, a ring girl and actor who has worked with an impressive list of celebrities.

Speaking about her “claim to fame”, Olivia, 27, said that she had a 10-minute conversation with Jason Statham when she worked with The Expendables star on an unnamed film.

Eagle-eyed James Bond fans may also recognise Olivia from her role as a waitress opposite Daniel Craig in one of the 007 entries.

She has also worked as a body double for Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

(Getty Images)

“I’ve been a ring girl for KSI,” added Olivia, speaking about the internet celebrity and musician who has fought in boxing matches, including two fights (2018 and 2019) against fellow YouTube star Logan Paul.

Speaking about her decision to enter the villa, Olivia said that she has never been in a relationship and that she is “really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life”.

Olivia said that she will bring “fun”, “vibes” and “maybe a little bit of drama” to the series, adding that she is a “very confident person”.

(ITV)

Love Island 2023 will be presented by first-time host Maya Jama, who was unveiled as the new presenter in October last year following Laura Whitmore’s exit.

Love Island will air next Monday (16 January) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.