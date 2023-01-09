Russell T Davies reassures fans concerned about Disney involvement in Doctor Who

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell T Davies has given Doctor Who fans some reassurance following news that Disney will be involved in the forthcoming series.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be making his debut as the 14th Doctor from the 2023 festive period, succeeding David Tennant who will return as the Time Lord for three episodes in November.

Showrunner Davies, who was responsible for reviving the BBC sci-fi series in 2005, will also return as head writer for the forthcoming 60th anniversary specials and 14th season.

In a recent interview with Doctor Who magazine, Davies addressed Disney’s involvement in the forthcoming season.

In October, it was announced that season 14 would be a co-production with Disney Plus. The streaming service has acquired the international rights to the show.

Any fans concerned that the American streamer’s involvement will have an impact on the show’s content have nothing to worry about, according to Davies.

“People are, naturally, worried about American producers having notes on things. Well, don’t be,” said Davies. “[Disney is] giving excellent notes.

“And I’m here to tell you, you haven’t watched a drama on British television in 20 years that hasn’t had American notes on it. Everything is a co-production… it’s really, completely normal.”

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor (BBC)

Davies went on to give a cryptic clue to fans of the series, adding: “If you want any more reassurance, let me just tell you that we’re about to transmit the words ‘Mavic Chen’ on television for the first time since 1966. It is absolutely the same show.”

Portrayed by Kevin Stoney, the character Mavic Chen first appeared in season three of Doctor Who in the Sixties.

In November, Coronation Street star Millie Gibson, 18, was announced as Gatwa’s companion.