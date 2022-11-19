Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Gibson was announced as Doctor Who’s next companion live on BBC One’s Children in Need on Friday (18 November).

The 18-year-old Coronation Street star will join the series alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will succeed returning star David Tennant as the Time Lord.

The young actor said she hopes to “make you all happy” and fill the shoes of companions past in the upcoming series. For her portrayal of Kelly in Corrie, Gibson won the British Soap Award for Best Young Actor in 2022.

Gibson also announced that her character’s name would be Ruby Sunday (though did not reveal the spelling of her surname when asked if it was “Sunday” or “Sundae”).

Tennant will return as the Doctor for three episodes in November 2023 alongside former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney will also feature in the specials.

The return of Tennant came at the end of Jodie Whittaker’s final outing, which was broadcast last month.

Gatwa shot to fame starring as Eric Effiong in the Netflix hit series Sex Education. His first Doctor Who episode will air over the Christmas period in 2023.

Speaking about his casting when it was revealed in May, Gatwa said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared”.

He continued: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Gatwa’s series will also mark the return of former showrunner Russell T Davies as head writer on Doctor Who.

Davies, who was responsible for reviving the sci-fi series in 2005, started auditions for Whittaker’s replacement last December and said that Gatwa had “dazzled” him.