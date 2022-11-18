Children in Need – live: New Doctor Who companion to be announced on BBC fundraiser
Fans can also expect to see a sweary skit from Lorraine Kelly and a musical performance from Lewis Capaldi
Children in Need is back on BBC One for another year, with a night full of entertainment in store to raise money for young people across the country.
During the show, Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion on Doctor Who will be unveiled.
Fans can also expect a sweary skit from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and a performance from singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.
Other highlights include Romesh Ranganathan hosting a special version of the iconic quiz game show The Weakest Link, with a twist, and a group of celebrities will take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair.
Find out everything you need to know about the fundraiser and how to donate money here.
And read below for live updates on Children in Need...
Hello and welcome to the Children in Need live blog! Here’s what to look out for tonight...
Everything you need to know about Children in Need 2022
The annual fundraiser is back, with hosts Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies