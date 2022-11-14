Children in Need 2022: Everything you need to know, from when it’s on to who’s hosting
The annual fundraiser is back, with hosts Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott
BBC’s Children in Need is back for another year to raise money for children and young people across the UK.
The 2022 event, according to the BBC, will be “jam-packed with exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and a few BIG surprises”.
Read below for more information about Children in Need 2022, including who’s hosting, guest performances, appeal night highlights and how to donate.
Who’s hosting and what time will it air?
This year’s show will welcome back Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE as returning hosts. They will be joined by first-time host comedian Jason Manford.
Children in Need 2022 will broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford on Friday 18 November, and will be broadcast from 7-10pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Guest musical performances
Viewers can expect to hear music from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, as well as a routine from the dance troupe Diversity.
The Children in Need Choir will also be back to perform their rendition of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”.
Appeal night highlights
More will be announced as the event gets closer, but at the moment here are some of the expected highlights.
Blankety Blank – Actor and former TV presenter Bradley Walsh will host a children’s version of the classic game show with contestants EastEnders actor Maisie Smith and musician John Waite.
The Repair Shop – The team behind the 10-season craftsmen series will share the story “behind a very special restoration” and will share the results of the repair on the Children in Need stage, making the reveal a TV first.
Graham Norton’s Red Chair – Once again, a group of celebrities will take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair. However, this time, their fate remains in the hands of some audacious youngsters.
The Weakest Link – Romesh Ranganathan will step in to host a special edition of the iconic quiz game show, but prepare for a unique twist.
Fundraiser of the Year – The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Awards are a chance to thank those who make a big difference in the lives of children across the UK through their support of BBC’s Children in Need. Winners of the young fundraisers and adult fundraisers will be introduced that evening by BBC Radio 2’s Michael Ball OBE.
Junior Eurovision – The UK’s representative in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will perform their song live for the very first time, ahead of the 11 December competition in Armenia.
Appeal Films – Videos of children from around the UK, highlighting the important work of Children in Need, will be shown throughout the evening,
How to donate
In order to join those helping transform the lives of children and young people across the UK, you can visit their website or donate over the phone by calling 0345 7 33 22 33.
If you’d prefer to send a cheque or postal order, you can send it to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.
Children in Need 2022 will broadcast live on Friday 18 November beginning at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
