Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Doctor Who’s brand new companion will be unveiled tonight during Children in Need.

The character will debut during the televised charity event, which will be broadcast on Friday (18 November).

It is currently unknown who will play the role, but whoever it is will be joining he series alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will succeed returning star David Tennant as the Time Lord.

Tennant will return as the Doctor for three episodes in November 2023 alongside former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney will also feature in the specials.

The return of Tennant came at the end of Jodie Whittaker’s final outing, which was broadcast last month.

Gatwa’s first Doctor Who episode will air over the Christmas period in 2023.

This year’s Children in Need, which helps to raise money to provide frontline support to children and young people across the UK, will be hosted by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE and, for the first time, comedian Jason Manford.

Highlights of the evening include special episodes of some of the BBC’s most recognisable programmes, including a children’s takeover of much-loved comedy game show Blankety Blank, which will also include Maisie Smith and John Waite as celebrity contestants.

Meanwhile, Romesh Ranganathan will host a special edition of The Weakest Link.

The team behind BBC One’s The Repair Shop will share the story behind a particularly special restoration project, and will then reveal the results of the repair live on the Children in Need stage.

Ncuti Gatwa will make his ‘Doctor Who’ debut in 2023 (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Meanwhile, there will be performances from Lewis Capaldi as well as a bespoke routine from dance troupe Diversity, and the Children in Need choir will return with a special rendition of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”.

BBC’s Children in Need airs on BBC One and iPlayer tonight from 7pm.

Additional reporting by Agencies