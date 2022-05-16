David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who, the BBC has revealed.

The news comes after showrunner Russell T Davies teased a big announcement on Instagram on Sunday (15 May).

Davies, who oversaw the shiow’s return to the BBC in 2005, has returned to the sci-fi series in time for its 60th anniversary in 2023.

He’s bringing back Tennant and Tate as the 10th incarnation of the Doctor and his former sidekick Donna Noble for scenes that will air as part of the celebrations.

Tennant was last seen as the Time Lord in the 50th anniversary special, “The Day Of The Doctor”, which aired in 2013.

Speaking about the news, Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.”

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to ‘Doctor Who’ (Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/PA)

He continued: “The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Last week, it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would play the new Doctor.

The Sex Education star will join the show once Jodie Whittaker completes her time on the series in a forthcoming special set to air later this year.