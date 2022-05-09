Doctor Who fans have shared their excitement on social media after Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the next Doctor.

Ahead of the Baftas on Sunday (8 May), the Sex Education actor was revealed to be taking over the title role from Jodie Whittaker when she leaves the show at the end of 2022.

Speaking about his casting, Gatwa said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared”.

He continued: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.”

Other actors who have portrayed the shape-shifting Time Lord since its return in 2005 include Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

With the announcement of Gatwa as the 14th Doctor, he becomes the first Black actor to take on the iconic role.

Since news of Gatwa's casting became public, viewers and fans have wasted no time expressing their enthusiasm about the choice.

One fan wrote: “Ncuti Gatwa is so good on Sex Education, a lightning rod of charm and comedic timing. A star from the moment he popped on screen. He's going to be phenomenal as the next Doctor.”

Another person noted: “Really am excited to see where Ncuti goes with the doctor, I think he'll do the other doctors proud. Roll on 2023.”

Elsewhere, fans were quick to note the historic nature of Gatwa’s casting. One wrote on Twitter: “A Black, gay man is the new Doctor Who. This is the future, and it's incredible!"

With the actor having fans from his time playing Eric in Sex Education, some have professed that they’ll commit to watching Doctor Who because of Gatwa’s involvement in the show.

“I haven’t watched #DoctorWho enthusiastically for a while, but bish, I’m BACK,” writer Saeed Jones commented.

Some of the actor’s celebrity colleagues chimed in with well-wishes. Gillian Anderson, who also stars in Netflix’s Sex Education, tweeted the announcement with the caption: “Congratulations to this ray of sunshine.”