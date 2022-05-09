Ncuti Gatwa has thanked Doctor Who fans for their support following the announcement that he will be playing the 14th Doctor.

On Sunday (8 May), Gatwa and incoming showrunner Russell T Davies teased the Sex Education star’s casting by both sharing two heart emojis and a blue box to their Instagram feeds, representing the Doctor’s two hearts and the Tardis.

The news was soon confirmed by the BBC, with Gatwa saying that he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to take on the legendary role from Jodie Whittaker.

The 29-year-old then appeared at the TV Baftas, where he was nominated for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Sex Education, and said that he had known he had the role since February.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Monday (9 May) morning, Gatwa said that he was still reeling from the announcement.

“Wow. Yesterday was emotional,” he wrote.

“Thank you for all your love. Means the entire universe… or Whoniverse rather.”

The actor posted a photo with “king” Russell T Davies at Sunday night’s TV Baftas, which he captioned: “Thank you for everything. Everything.”

Gatwa thanked fans for their support on Instagram (Ncuti Gatwa/Instagram)

Gatwa also responded to a congratulatory post from Marvel star Simu Liu, who he is co-starring with in the new Barbie film, writing: “Love you Simu.”

Filming on Barbie is currently underway in London. Gatwa posted a selfie and wrote of his excitement to return to that project following the Doctor Who announcement.

Gatwa and Davies at the TV Baftas on Sunday night (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

“After yesterday [my] heart is very very full!!” he wrote. “Off to spend a day frolicking around with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. WHAT IS MY LIFE!!”

Gatwa will take over from Whittaker when she leaves the show at the end of this year.

Davies, the former showrunner of the BBC series, has rejoined the series as head writer, in time for the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

He started auditions for Whittaker’s replacement last December and said that Gatwa had “dazzled” him.