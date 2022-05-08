Sex Education has given us so much. We owe the Netflix show for Simone Ashley’s star turn in the second series of Bridgerton, for Jim Howick who co-created, co-wrote and warmed our hearts as the adorable Pat in Ghosts, and for giving us what the people really want – which is more Gillian Anderson.

Gillian in a jumpsuit. Gillian in a kimono. Gillian peering over her glasses, schooling us about masturbation and female pleasure. Gillian, if you’re reading this – I love you. Anyway, back to it.

Sex Education is one of those shows that I’ll ruin for whoever’s watching with me by announcing throughout that I wish it had been around when I was a yoof. And now, it has gifted us the next Doctor Who, in the form of Ncuti Gatwa.