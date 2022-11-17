Jump to content

‘My calves are on fire’: Scott Mills raises £1 million in treadmill challenge for Children In Need

BBC Radio presenter didn’t stop even as he was hosting his own show

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:25
Comments

Scott Mills takes on 24-hour treadmill walk to raise money for BBC Children In Need

Scott Mills has raised over £1m in a treadmill challenge for Children In Need.

The Radio 2 presenter embarked on the Great Scott TreadMills Challenge where he walked, jogged, and ran the entire time – not even stopping as he hosted his show.

Mills told BBC Breakfast that he was “in a world of pain” after walking through the night.

“My calves are on fire,” he said during the challenge, adding: “In a time like now where money is so tight, it is incredibly generous, thank you so much to everybody who has donated.”

T﻿he challenge began at 8.20am on Wednesday morning (16 November) and ended 24 hours later.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought this would be possible,” said Mills, who sprinted for the last 30 seconds of the challenge. “I’m feeling such an outpouring of love. I’m soaking it all up, I love it.”

After hearing the amount Mills raised from presenter Naga Munchetty, he said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone (who has donated).

“It’s been such a ride, I honestly didn’t think in these times we would even get close to that amount and I’m truly grateful.

“I can’t believe that’s over. I’ve done it! It’s so incredible, this is the most, I’ve done a few of these things in the past for Radio 1. This is next level.

“The amount of money, honestly, I didn’t expect it to be this much money just because of how things are at the moment. So I’m just shocked and I’m in shellshock right now that I’m not walking. You’re holding me up. I suggested a stretcher if I made it this far!”

Many friends of Mills provided him moral support while he was undertaking this challenge.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Morning team! Go, Scott! You’re doing so well. Nearly there… sending all the love and DON’T LOOK AT THE CLOCK. This bit was the hardest but the ending is all worth it.”

Jason Donovan added: “Left foot donation ( and right foot ) coming your way @scott_mills SUPERHUMAN effort my friend What a star X”

Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball also praised Mills, telling listeners: “The energy this bloke has and the kindness in his silly but amazing little heart, it’s wicked to see.”

Children In Need is a charity that helps improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.

