Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcome second baby via surrogate

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child via surrogate.

On Tuesday, the Modern Family star announced the birth of their newborn son in an Instagram post.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” he captioned the post, which featured a picture of their bundle of joy in the hospital. In another image, the happy couple appeared to be smiling under their face masks as they posed for a selfie while holding their newborn baby.

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four,” Ferguson continued, adding that he will be missing from the next two performances of his Broadway show, “Take Me Out”, to spend time with their newest addition to the family.

The 47-year-old actor and the 37-year-old lawyer are now parents to two sons, after welcoming their eldest child – Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita – in July 2020. The Emmy nominee praised his husband on Instagram at the time, when he announced their baby’s arrival with a picture of Mikita feeding Beckett.

“7 years ago today I married you. Two weeks ago I got to see you become a dad. We are entering a whole new chapter and I couldn’t be happier to be doing it with you,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary @justinmikita. Beckett is so lucky to have you and so am I.”

Back in May, the Broadway actor announced he and his husband were expecting baby number two.

“There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, that Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you,” Ferguson said in an Instagram video. “We are expanding our family. Beckett’s going to be a sibling this fall.”

The father of two previously spoke about his parenting style when he joked that he is raising his son Beckett “gay until he decides that he’s straight”.

“I mean, we’re still figuring out his personality,” Ferguson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when asked what it has been like being a dad. “This is a funny thing about kids that they don’t tell you. Like, it’s a new person in your life, and just like anyone else new that comes into your life, you’ve got to figure out if you like them.

“Like, it takes a little bit of time,” he continued. “No, I really do. I really do like him, he’s a really sweet boy.”

Ferguson also admitted that he’s been singing a lot of showtunes in front of his son, because that’s what the actor likes, but the baby’s first musical experience was actually with Britney Spears.

“It’s a lot of showtunes because that’s what I like,” he joked. “So we’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight.”

He recalled how his husband “demanded” they play Spears for their new son on their way back from the hospital: “That was his first exposure to music.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita were married in July 2013.