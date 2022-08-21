Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.

The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.

Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).

Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.

The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white dress emblazoned with a striking black floral print, also posted a number of sweet behind-the-scenes videos and photos throughout the day.

Included in the carousel of wedding day outtakes was a selfie with Nolan Gould, 23, who played her step-grandson Luke Dunphy in the hit US comedy.

Captioning a post in which she shared a sepia photo with a number of Hyland’s star-studded guests, Vergara wrote: “#sarahandwells wedding,” while a second read: “Summer wedding!!”

Hyland and Adams began dating in 2017 before becoming engaged two years later.

The couple set multiple dates for their wedding but were forced to push back their nuptials as a result of the Covid-related successive lockdowns.

Speaking to E! News about whether she would take her husband’s name in July, Hyland remarked: “My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me.

“I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”