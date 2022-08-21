Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony.

It comes after the two actors, who were first engaged 20 years ago, legally married in Las Vegas last month (18 July).

Saturday’s fairytale nuptials were far more lavish than the initial round of celebrations, costing upwards of $8.9m (£7.3m). They were held on the sprawling Georgia estate owned by Affleck, 50.

Lopez, 52, donned a capacious, ivory Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing veil and train as she swanned down the white rolled carpet.

Affleck was joined by children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, who he shares with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez was joined by her twins Emme and Max, 14, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

The couple were also joined by a roster of star-studded wedding guests, including Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

Other guests expected to have been in attendence include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renée Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel, reports The Daily Mail.

The newspaper also understands that guests were asked by the pair to wear white for the ceremony.

It is thought, though, that Affleck’s brother, Casey, did not attend. A source close to the actor told People that he was stuck in LA due to “parental obligations at home.”

After the formal ceremony, the guests were invited to dance the night away at the Oyster House at the estate.

It comes after it was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home.

A source told the Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother received stitches.

The couple, who got engaged in April, delighted fans with their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, with Lopez writing on her OnTheJLo blog at the time: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other.

“In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognise us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She continued: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.”