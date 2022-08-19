Britney Spears hints at name change following wedding to Sam Asghari

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has seemingly revealed that she’s changed her last name to her husband’s, Sam Asghari, following their wedding in June.

On Instagram on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star shared a video of a user, who goes by the name @condsty_1, drawing a letter S. The graffiti design of the letter is often referred to as the “Cool S,” the “Superman S,” and the “Stussy S”.

In the caption of the post, the “Toxic” singer appeared to confirm that she changed her last name to Asghari, as she acknowledged what her iconic last name was before marriage.

“S for Spears … Remember that was my name before I was married,” she wrote, along three winky face emojis.

However, Spears has not yet changed her name on her Instagram profile or in her username.

Fans congratulated Spears on her apparent name change in the comments of the video, which has over 250,200 views.

“BRITNEY ASGHARI,” one wrote, while another asked: “Is this the beginning of Britney Asghari?!”

A third person said: If you took Sam’s name I’m so happy for you to be away from that last name, those people. If not, Spears is literally iconic! No one should blame you for not keeping Spears though!”

Other fans asked for clarity on the singer’s post and questioned if she would still be going by her maiden name.

“You’re not spears anymore????,” one asked.

“You’ll always be Britney Spears,” another said.

The “Gimme More” singer and the 28-year-old actor, who have been together since 2016, announced their engagement in September 2021, two months before Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

On 10 June, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests, some of which included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore. Spears also wore three different outfits on her big day, including an off-the-shoulder wedding gown by Versace.

This was Spears’ third marriage, as she married Kevin Federline in 2004, before divorcing in 2007. The former couple now share two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The singer tied the knot with Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but had the marriage annulled after 55 hours.

Federline also made headlines earlier this month, when he claimed in an interview with UK’s ITV that his sons were not seeing their mother at the time. He also said that the teengers were finding it “tough” to see Spears posting nude photos online. Spears later responded to her ex-husband comments and expressed how “hurtful” they were.