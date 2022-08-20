Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Damon touches down in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

The couple are making last-minute preparations for the extravagant three-day celebration

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 20 August 2022 08:41
Comments
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic stroll on Paris honeymoon

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, touched down in Georgia on Friday (19 August) ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, where they will join a range of star-studded guests.

Photos show the couple arrive by private jet at an airfield a stone’s throw away from Affleck’s sprawling estate on Hampton Island, where he and Lopez are set to tie the knot this weekend.

Lopez, 50, and Affleck, 53, are making last-minute preparations for the extravagant three-day celebration, which comes just over a month after the couple shocked fans with news of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Affleck’s Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime friend was shown arriving sporting relaxed-fit chinos, a white t-shirt, a black overshirt, cap and aviator sunglasses.

Barroso, 46, stunned in a chic all-white jumpsuit, marmalade-tinted sunglasses and animal-print trainers.

Recommended

Barroso and Damon, who have been married since 2005, share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11.

The Martian actor is no stranger to speaking openly about his close realtionship with groom-to-be Affleck, having gushed about their bond in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” he said.

“We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

The couple arrived just hours after reports emerged that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was rushed to hospital after falling from a dock on her son’s property.

The Daily Mail also obtained photographs of Affleck and Lopez at the hospital where his mother was being treated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in