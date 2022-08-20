Matt Damon touches down in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, touched down in Georgia on Friday (19 August) ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, where they will join a range of star-studded guests.

Photos show the couple arrive by private jet at an airfield a stone’s throw away from Affleck’s sprawling estate on Hampton Island, where he and Lopez are set to tie the knot this weekend.

Lopez, 50, and Affleck, 53, are making last-minute preparations for the extravagant three-day celebration, which comes just over a month after the couple shocked fans with news of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Affleck’s Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime friend was shown arriving sporting relaxed-fit chinos, a white t-shirt, a black overshirt, cap and aviator sunglasses.

Barroso, 46, stunned in a chic all-white jumpsuit, marmalade-tinted sunglasses and animal-print trainers.

Barroso and Damon, who have been married since 2005, share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11.

The Martian actor is no stranger to speaking openly about his close realtionship with groom-to-be Affleck, having gushed about their bond in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” he said.

“We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

The couple arrived just hours after reports emerged that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was rushed to hospital after falling from a dock on her son’s property.

The Daily Mail also obtained photographs of Affleck and Lopez at the hospital where his mother was being treated.