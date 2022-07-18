Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have delighted fans with news of their surprise wedding, 20 years after the couple first dated.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer confirmed the happy news in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter, sent out to subscribers on Sunday (17 July).

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said, disclosing that the couple had married in Las Vegas.

Sharing details of the ceremony, Lopez wrote: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Jennifer Lopez shared pictures with subscribers of “On The JLo" (On The JLo newsletter)

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002 and got engaged that same year. However, they called time on their engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

They rekindled their romance in May 2021, and announced they were engaged for a second time in April this year.

Lopez said she wore a dress “from an old movie” to exchange vows in the chapel, while Affleck changed into an old jacket from his closet in the chapel’s bathroom.

She also revealed her new name – Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The news sent shockwaves across social media, leaving fans of the couple ecstatic.

“Crying, screaming, throwing up, in shambles,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “I just love everything about this. My fourteen-year-old heart is screaming.”

“You don’t understand I am OBSESSED with this,” a third person wrote.

Another said the news made them “believe in love”.

“Help, this is too adorable. I didn’t think I cared but apparently, I was incorrect. HE CHANGED IN THE BATHROOM,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “The second-chance romance inspiration we all needed.”

Lopez also shared a picture of her new wedding ring in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The photograph appears to have been taken the morning after the late-night wedding.

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post, referencing the lyrics to “Sadie, Sadie”, sung by Barbara Streisand in Funny Girl.