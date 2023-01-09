Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buckle up, Love Island 2023 is officially on its way.

The hit ITV dating reality show is due to return to screens on 16 January for its second ever Winter series.

Maya Jama will host for the first time. Jama, 28, was unveiled as Love Island’s new presenter in October last year after Laura Whitmore announced her exit.

Last season, we saw Ekin-Su and Davide take home the cash prize, and the couple is still going strong now.

This year, a new group of singles will arrive in South Africa in the hopes of replicating their success – and, of course, finding love.

Ahead of the show’s start date later this month, ITV are releasing the names and details of the first batch of islanders.

Stay tuned for live updates as and when new contestants are announced.

Here are your 2023 Love Island Winter cast...

Tanya Manhenga, 22

(ITV)

Tanya is entering the villa with the hopes that being around “lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want”. The 22-year-old Liverpudlian is a student studying biomedical science. On the side, she is also an influencer.

Tanya has Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation condition. She says, however, that “you may not even notice it”. Tanya said she doesn’t care about covering up the pigmentation on her lip and in her hair, adding that “it’s a vibe”.

Follow Tanya on Instagram here.

Kai Fagan, 24

(ITV)

Kai is a Science and PE teacher from Manchester who says he is “single by choice”. The 24-year-old Jamaican citizen said he has “quite high expectations” and does not committ to anyone unless he is “absolutely buzzing” over them. Kai says his friends would describe him as “chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy”, adding that he always puts family and friends first.

In addition to his job as a teacher, he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC, having previously played rugby 7s for Jamaica. He has three different degrees and went to three different universities.

Follow Kai on Instagram here.

Lana Jenkins, 25

(ITV)

The 25-year-old from Luton said that she falls in love quickly. “I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week,” she said.

Through her career as a make-up artist, she has worked with many celebrities. A fun fact about Lana is that when she lived in Spain as a six-year-old, she appeared in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.

Follow Lana on Instagram here.

Updates to follow...