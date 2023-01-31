Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island’s 2023 winter series is well underway, with plenty of new bombshell contestants having shaken things up in the villa.

The latest addition to the line-up of islanders already in the villa is Samie Elishi, a senior estage agent coordinator from London.

Here’s everything you need to know about her...

Who is Samie?

Hailing from London, Samie is 22 and works as a senior estate agent coordinator.

Why has she appeared on the show?

Explaining her reasons for appearing on the show, Samie said: “All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!”

Samie is a new addition to the villa (ITV)

What does she hope to bring to the villa?

For Samie, honesty is the most important trait she can bring to the villa. Watch out, everyone...

“I’m a really honest person and I have no filter,” she said. “I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!”

As for her elevator pitch for herself? “I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!”

What is Samie’s Instagram?

Samie’s Instagram account is @samieelishi. However, a change on Love Island 2023 means that you won’t see her posting until she leaves the villa.

Unlike previous years, where the islanders’ friends and family have run their accounts, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time on the show.

This updated measure was introduced to lessen the “adverse effects of social media” on the contestants, ITV said.

In an interview with The Independent, Love Island’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling backed the change, adding that it was “insane that that happened before”.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.