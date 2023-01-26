Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island is currently broadcasting its second ever winter series.

It’s been a good 2023 so far for those who feel like a single helping of the reality show in one year is not enough – ITV2 is allowing a fresh batch of contestants to look for romance.

Find a rundown of this year’s contestants, which includes a body double for Harry Potter star Emma Wastson, here.

Love Island airs an hour-long episode every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except for Saturdays.

In place of a standard episode on Saturdays, ITV2 shows the compilation episode Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

How long does Love Island last for?

Love Island’s second winter edition will run for eight weeks.

While a finale date is yet to be announced, it is expected to arrive on 12 March.

If previous instalments are anything to go by, the final four couples will have visits from their families before the winners are crowned and given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.

This year has seen Jama replace Laura Whitmore as host, who quit in 2022.

Iain Stirling narrates the series as normal.

Love Island airs daily, except for Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.