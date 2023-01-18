Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island fans have reacted in astonishment to some of the dance moves on display in episode two.

The hit ITV2 reality show kicked off its winter series on Monday (16 January), introducing a new roster of contestants looking for love.

Tuesday’s episode picked up where episode one left off, with the contestants lounging outside amid the arrival of the series’ first bombshell, Tom.

At one point, Will is seen performing an enthusiastic but slightly funny-looking dance, much to the amusement of the other islanders.

Viewers flooded social media with their reactions to the dancing, which can be seen in a clip embedded below.

“Someone needs to give Will dancing lessons bc whattt,” one person wrote.

“I’m going to pass away wtf is this dancing William,” joked another.

“Will STOP DANCING PLEASE I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE,” someone else commented.

One viewer compared the dancing to “a nine-year-old at a disco”, while several people likened it to the dance moves of Simon Bird’s character in the Channel 4 cringe comedy The Inbetweeners.

For a full list of the contestants appearing on this year’s winter Love Island, click here.

In her review of the series premiere for The Independent, Elise Bell wrote: “These early episodes are dull. The format at this point is slightly tired and outdated.

“And yet, this is Love Island at its most pure, before the fights and the mess, before Women’s Aid have had to make a statement about someone’s onscreen behaviour, or any adult men have sucked a boob on live TV.”

Love Island continues daily on ITV2 at 9pm.